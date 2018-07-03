LeBron James decided to take his talents to the L.A. Lakers and for Dan Gilbert many this time in NBA history has got to feel like a never-ending time loop. The King skrt skrts on the Cavaliers—ain’t nothing to new about that.

We're LIVE in Cleveland where the iconic LeBron James banner is being taken down https://t.co/g93aSvQf7a — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) July 3, 2018

But now that his time in Cleveland is officially over, Nike thought it was time to take down the city’s iconic LeBron James banner…and the world watched in real time as Bron Bron and the Cavs consciously uncoupled. But apparently, there aren’t any hard feelings this time around—at least not publicly. Both Dan Gilbert and the city of Cleveland said their farewells in two separate letters that thanked the King profusely. Read both of those on the flip and watch the King’s banner removal above.

Watch: The City Of Cleveland Says Its Final ‘Goodbye’ To LeBron James was originally published on globalgrind.com

