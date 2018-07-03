Tim Draper Talks Big Government vs. Cryptocurrency [PODCAST]

TTO Podcasts
| 07.03.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Title: Tim Draper Talks Big Government vs. Cryptocurrency

Description: This week we have Tim Draper, the man, the myth the legend. In this episode he breaks down cryptocurrency and bitcoin. He talks about cryptocurrency vs. government, three Californias, the uses of cryptocurrency now and in the future, and much more. Tune in!!!

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tim Draper Talks Big Government vs. Cryptocurrency [PODCAST]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant Pause: 10 Celebs We Didn’t Expect To…
 47 mins ago
07.03.18
Watch: The City Of Cleveland Says Its Final…
 2 hours ago
07.03.18
The '2017 Billboard Music Awards' And ELLE Present Women In Music At YouTube Space LA
#WordEyeHeard: ‘Juju on the Beat’ Rapper Accused of…
 2 hours ago
07.03.18
Remy Ma And Papoose Are Expecting Their First…
 2 hours ago
07.03.18
Paul Rudd Asked TI To Show Him Around…
 2 hours ago
07.03.18
Maryam Nassir Zadeh - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
#WordEyeHeard: Solange is Helping Houston Kids Visit the…
 3 hours ago
07.03.18
Pitbull Terrorizes An Entire Barbershop
 4 hours ago
07.03.18
Breaking News: Woman Tries To Hand-Feed Shark And…
 4 hours ago
07.03.18
Watch JAY-Z’s “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin…
 7 hours ago
07.03.18
Teyana Taylor Halts Plans For “Completed” Version Of…
 7 hours ago
07.03.18
Blac Chyna Reportedly Been Dating 19-Year Old Devin…
 8 hours ago
07.03.18
Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis…
 23 hours ago
07.02.18
10 items
Aoki Lee Simmons
 23 hours ago
07.02.18
You’ll Never Guess What Fans Are Doing To…
 23 hours ago
07.02.18
Flames: A Much Talked About Moment From Drake’s…
 24 hours ago
07.02.18
11 items
Prima Donna: 11 Times Vince Staples Face Looked…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close