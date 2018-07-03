Kruz Newz: You Can Now Play Video Games at the 1st Ever Gaming Lounge at DFW Airport

DFW airport and Gameway, opened the first-ever video game lounge at an airport. The lounge features Xbox Ones, leather chairs, noise-canceling headphones, 4K TVs and charging stations.

The lounges are located at gates B42 and E16.

You Can Now Play Video Games During Your Layover at DFW Airport https://t.co/T5pOY2KAE9 — Variety (@Variety) July 3, 2018

