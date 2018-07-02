CLOSE
That Booty…That Big Ol’ Booty: Trina & Keyshia Ka’oir Twerk To Blac Youngsta

Copyright that booty.

Mrs. Davis and her bestie Trina have been acting TF up as of late.

When Keyshia Ka’oir and the Diamond Princess get together it’s always a problem, but we wouldn’t expect anything less from the two baddies. Hitting Instagram from a yacht in their tiniest bikinis, the two shared a clip of their “classy” twerking skills. Their song of choice? Blac Youngsta‘s “Booty.”

Watch them shake their tailfeathers up top, plus more from their sexy getaway below.

That Booty…That Big Ol’ Booty: Trina & Keyshia Ka’oir Twerk To Blac Youngsta was originally published on globalgrind.com

