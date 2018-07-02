Beyoncé can now add “scale tall ladders in a single bound” to her list of skills.

The songstress had to put her talents to the test during the Warsaw, Poland stop of her On The Run II tour with Jay-Z. The couple was performing their final songs on a floating stage when it appeared to malfunction. According to fan videos, the two were stranded on the stage for a couple minutes until crew members had to save them with ladders.

Based off the video, it seems Bey had to be persuaded to descend the ladder. Her wardrobe of thigh-high heeled boots didn’t make the climb any easier.

But this is Beyoncé we’re talking about!

Do we not remember the longs staircase of death she walked down during her Beychella performance!

Queen #Beyoncé slayed #Coachella Saturday, but a lot of young princesses prepared the way for her long-awaited grand entrance into what has become a very woman-friendly realm. https://t.co/HMj2nO4nKJ #Beychella pic.twitter.com/c2AlEGw0Vy — The Desert Sun (@MyDesert) April 15, 2018

Have we forgotten that the Queen Bey can actually defy gravity!

#beyonceflying A post shared by 👸🏽 (@jojoblong) on Oct 23, 2013 at 6:55am PDT

And you think a measly ladder will get the best of her fears?

After some hesitance, she climbed that ladder with grace while fans cheered her on.

The floating stage had a malfunction and got stuck at the end of the show so Beyoncé had to use an emergency ladder in order to leave. #OTRII #Warsawhttps://t.co/0SZOq3BsLe pic.twitter.com/StBMX8xxN4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 1, 2018

Queen.

On to the next show.

Beyoncé Proves She In Fact Owns Ladders Now Since She Descended One During Stage Mishap was originally published on globalgrind.com

