7 Years Ago Today, Locked Out NBA Stars Got It In At The Park & In The Gym

LeBron, Kobe and Steph all showed out in gyms across America while Durant became a legend and The Rucker.

NBA All-Star Practice 2016

Source: Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty

The 2011 NBA lockout started on this day seven years ago.

From Kevin Durant’s 66 points at Rucker Park to LeBron, Kobe and Steph’s random gym pop-ups, it was truly a summer to remember for basketball fans.

Watch Cycle’s recap below:

7 Years Ago Today, Locked Out NBA Stars Got It In At The Park & In The Gym

