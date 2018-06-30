CLOSE
Music
GG Music: Eric Bellinger Brings Extra Flavor To Lil Pump’s “ESKEETIT” With An E-Mix Featuring Wale

Eric Bellinger

Eric Bellinger just gave us the remix we didn’t know we needed. Bellinger called upon his frequent collaborator and friend Wale to flip Lil Pump’s hit “ESKEETIT”.  Eric Bellinger and Wale also announced that they plan to release a full-length collaboration project soon, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Listen to “ESKEETIT” the E-Mix featuring Wale below.

 

