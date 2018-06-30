It’s risky AF to try and mimic the greatness of talented folks like Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Beyonce. But when you got the skills, why not show ’em off and share your greatness with the world, like the divas before you did. Filipino singer Katrina Velarde, a.k.a Suklay Diva, is well known all over the world for her ability to impersonate any singer from Beyoncé to Adele. It’s kind of mind blowing to see someone with the ability to be so versatile and sooooo good.

See for yourself.

Saaaang Queen: This Woman’s Impression Of Beyoncé, Whitney Houston & More Divas Is Unbelievable was originally published on globalgrind.com

