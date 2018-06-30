CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ella Mai Woke Up The Internet A Long While Back

0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

That akward moment you realize Ella Mai has been putting in work over three years. The Youtube sensation began her journey by taking the initiative to

grab her favorite jingles and jam. The moral of this post is, practice makes perfect.

Ella Mai , Noise on the net

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Ella Mai Woke Up The Internet A Long While Back

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young microbiologist at work
At The Tender Age Of 65… Floyd Mayweather…
 6 hours ago
06.30.18
When You Get Arrested While Shooting A Music…
 23 hours ago
06.29.18
Lil Rel Howery Explains Why It’s Important For…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
1s & 2s: If You’ve Never Witnessed A…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Theories: What We Might Get From A Chance…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Michael Jackson’s Son Has A Message For Anyone…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Casanova Breaks Down What Went Down In D.C.…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Tessa Thompson Proclaimed She Got That “Deep” Love…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Watch: Y’lan Noel Tells Us Who He’d Put…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
You’ll Never Believe Where Reggie Miller Says Lebron…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Omari Hardwick On When He Knew Power Was…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Watch The ‘Biggest Beyoncé Fan Ever’ Get His…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
LeBron James Declines $35.6M Option To Become Free…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
BREAKING: Lebron James Is Officially A Free Agent,…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
#BijouStarFiles: Drake CONFESSES To Being The Father Of…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
Weekend Shmood: When You Still Hit ‘Em Wit…
 1 day ago
06.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close