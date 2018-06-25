CLOSE
Y’all Are Petty: Folks Are Calling This The Ugliest Dog In The World

Angry dog

Source: AaronLam / Getty

Not even animals can catch a break from the wrath of the Internets these days.

 

The 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California is really a thing, and a 9-year-old Englsh bulldog named Zsa Zsa took home the coveted award. Zsa Zsa, who was once a struggling dog who was rescued from a Missouri puppy mill, beat out 13 other competitors to take home a trophy and a $1,500 check at Saturday’s competition.

The World’s Ugliest dog contest is not as bad as one may think. It’s an annual celebration of doggies — most of which were rescued from shelters or puppy mills. One of the main goals of the show is the emphasize pet adoption.

Zsa Zsa’s beautifully ugly self now has a home and new owners in Minnesota. That’s what it’s all about.

via GIPHY

Continue reading Y'all Are Petty: Folks Are Calling This The Ugliest Dog In The World

