CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Does Little Jimmy Have A Permit: See What Happens When A Black Guy Keeps The Same Energy As #PermitPatty

0 reads
Leave a comment
Plastic water bottle

Source: Nenov / Getty

Maybe if White kids got the same treatment as little Black kids, the World would start to see how ridiculous their bigoted B.S. really is.

 

One Black guy hilariously kept the same energy that #PermitPatty gave when she called the cops on an 8-year old Black girl selling water — but to a clueless little White boy. And the results were funny AF.

The gag is, he jokingly threatened to shut down “Jimmy’” lemonade stand after purchasing lemonade from him.

 

 

GOAT!

via GIPHY

Does Little Jimmy Have A Permit: See What Happens When A Black Guy Keeps The Same Energy As #PermitPatty was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Does Little Jimmy Have A Permit: See What Happens When A Black Guy Keeps The Same Energy As #PermitPatty

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Speechcless After 13 Year Old Son…
 46 mins ago
06.25.18
Watch: Determined Woman Carries Drunk Boyfriend Home With…
 2 hours ago
06.25.18
Does Little Jimmy Have A Permit: See What…
 2 hours ago
06.25.18
Y’all Are Petty: Folks Are Calling This The…
 3 hours ago
06.25.18
BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees &…
 5 hours ago
06.25.18
Watch All Of The Live Performances From The…
 11 hours ago
06.24.18
Nipsey Hussle Delivered A Victory SLAP To Somebody…
 17 hours ago
06.24.18
#VictorySlap Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute…
 17 hours ago
06.24.18
T.I. Will Boycott 2019 Super Bowl Even Though…
 17 hours ago
06.24.18
17 items
Don’t Touch Her Ish: Solange’s Epic Hair Evolution
 18 hours ago
06.24.18
Beyonce & Jay Z’s Trip To The Louvre…
 19 hours ago
06.24.18
Iconic Hip Hop Groups Make Their Way Onto…
 22 hours ago
06.24.18
Quentin Miller Talks New Music, Childhood & Being…
 22 hours ago
06.24.18
Young GG’z: 10-Year-Old Ghanaian DJ Switch Is Ready…
 1 day ago
06.24.18
Digital Dash: Strippers Are Accepting Tips Via Cash…
 2 days ago
06.23.18
And The Petty Award Goes to Permit Patty
 2 days ago
06.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close