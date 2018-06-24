T.I. Will Boycott 2019 Super Bowl Even Though The Big Game Is In Atlanta

During BET’s #GeniusTalk series, T.I. explained why he won’t be participating in the Super Bowl festivities in his hometown this year.

Hosted @BET’s #GeniusTalks at #BETX yesterday and @Tip explained why he’s boycotting the NFL, even though the Super Bowl is in Atlanta next year pic.twitter.com/V22y3Imc8r — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 24, 2018

