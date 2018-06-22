CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

10 Things You May Not Have Known About The Cast Of “POWER”

1 reads
Leave a comment
Power

Source: Starz / Starz/Power

Season 5 of “Power” premieres on July 1st and we all know how season 4 left off but from the looks of it, the show’s 5th season could come with a lot of unexpected twists and turns. Before the new season has our Twitter timelines divided between Team Tasha and Team Angela, we want to take a moment to drop a few fun facts about the cast.

Hit the flip to check out all the little-known facts about the cast and make sure you catch “Power” season 5 on July 1, 2018, at 12:01 a.m. on the STARZ app (and On Demand) or during its regularly scheduled time of 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.  If you need a refresher, you can cop “Power”: The Complete Fourth Season DVD 3-disc set in stores for $34.98.

10 Things You May Not Have Known About The Cast Of “POWER” was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 10 Things You May Not Have Known About The Cast Of “POWER”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Weekend Shmood: When The Sign Language Interpreter Is…
 4 hours ago
06.22.18
Tried It: These Owners Are Playing With Their…
 5 hours ago
06.22.18
Thank The Adulting Gods: Get Litty This Summer…
 5 hours ago
06.22.18
Microbiologist Is Convinced ‘Immortal’ Lobsters Made A Deal…
 5 hours ago
06.22.18
The Rewind: XXXTentacion, Everything Is Love, Luke Cage…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
10 Things You May Not Have Known About…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
Exclusive: Skylar Grey Talks Eminem & Beyoncé Collaboration,…
 7 hours ago
06.22.18
BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Joe Jackson Hospitalized with Terminal Cancer
 8 hours ago
06.22.18
16 items
The 4th Annual Saving Our Daughters
 8 hours ago
06.22.18
Jim Jones And Rico Love Party At Reign
#WordEyeHeard: Jim Jones Arrested with Drugs and Guns
 9 hours ago
06.22.18
What’s A Phrase You Hate To Hear? Twitter…
 10 hours ago
06.22.18
Congrats Petunia! All The Stars Were Out For…
 11 hours ago
06.22.18
Reaching Much? Here’s The Creepy Result Of Comparing…
 12 hours ago
06.22.18
That Moment When You Realize Wrestling Isn’t Real…
 13 hours ago
06.22.18
GUARD!: Instagram Comedian Gets The Police Called On…
 13 hours ago
06.22.18
NBA Draft: Jokes Fly As LiAngelo Ball Fails…
 13 hours ago
06.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close