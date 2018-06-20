CLOSE
Watch: Alessia Cara Goes Through ‘Growing Pains’ In New Music Video

Fans are in awe. Press play.

Today, June 20, singer-songwriter Alessia Cara dropped the new video for her song “Growing Pains.” The single was released just 5 days ago and will appear on her forthcoming sophomore album, slated for release later this year.

As the 21-year-old told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this week, “I wrote it during a time where I felt sort of lost in everything I was doing, lost in my job and in my responsibility. It was really confusing. Not only am I a 21-year-old woman, which is hard enough, but I’m also part of a circumstance and a lifestyle that is very unusual and very different, and that can be kind of scary. I think those two things put together created this emotional distance in my head where I knew I was supposed to be happy because I was fulfilling my dreams, but I just wasn’t quite happy with myself.”

She went on to say, “I wanted to write a song about it, but give it some slight silver lining by calling it ‘Growing Pains,’ because I think all pain is something we can grow out of, or grow through, at some point. That was my way of saying this isn’t forever.”

Alessia explained in the same interview that she’s still figuring out how to talk about the new single, because it’s not just a song—it’s explaining what’s been going on with her for the past three years.

Great job so far, Alessia. Press play up top, plus some reactions from fans who can’t get enough on the flip.

