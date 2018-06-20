I believe that Young Thug could effectively lead our country thru a national crisis off the strength of this photo alone pic.twitter.com/qoP5ibFYhk — zillow cortez (@zillacortez) June 19, 2018

Twitter came across this photo of Lil Durk looking on as Young Thug focuses on we don’t know what. But a little imagination and viola, the studio pic has turned into one of the funniest memes we’ve seen thus far.

Hit the flip to see how people spun it…the internet is unstoppable.

Meme-Worthy: Photo Of Young Thug Concentrating Goes Viral was originally published on globalgrind.com

