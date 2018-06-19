Hilariousness: Boosie BadAzz Is Not Taking The News Well That Honey Smacks Have Been Recalled

This is absolutely hilarious, in a really heartbreaking way…

Boosie Badazz is in utter disbelief over the recent recall of Honey Smacks cereal.

Only a few days after it was announced that the beloved cereal was linked to approximately 73 salmonella outbreaks in over 30 states, the rapper took to social media to demand further proof of this reported blasphemy.

Looking truly heartbroken, Boosie speaks to his fans on IG: “I just got home and my kids told me some s**t about Honey Smacks are no longer available. I don’t if this true, but I’m pissed. I need proof…They say it’s full of salmonella, they were sayin’ something—well I’m full of salmonella!”

He continues on, pleading for help in this desperate time, saying, “I need proof, man. F**K that. They just can’t take them off the market. I need proof. Somebody DM proof. The scientists, somebody, DM me some proof.”

Boosie’s big time love for Honey Smacks has been very well documented over the years, and there are multiple videos posted both by the rapper himself and fans of him doing nothing more than enjoying the cereal. Here’s one from more than two years ago…

It was reported last week that Kellogg’s recalled Honey Smacks boxes with a “best if used by” date range from June 14, 2018 to June 14, 2019. Following that, the FDA advised consumers to throw away all Honey Smacks cereal regardless of their expiration dates.

Boosie is in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

