Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Admitting He Likes Big Butts, Calling Himself “A Bottom Feeder”

The ESPN analyst and Disney employee issued a public apology after a clip of him talking to Snoop Dogg went viral.

The Evolution Of Audio In The 21st Century - 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Source: Amy E. Price / Getty

When Snoop Dogg asked if Stephen A. Smith preferred butts or breasts on his GGN News Network, Smith couldn’t help but to tell the truth.

“I’m associated with Walt Disney, but dammit, everybody knows that I’m a bottom feeder,” Smith said in the now viral video below.

Smith has since apologized on his radio show, saying:

“Unfortunately, I answered the question like I answer every question: very, very honestly and matter-of-factly, not thinking anything of it. Evidently it’s a big deal. USA TODAY is writing about it. Lord knows what other publications. It’s gone viral. It’s everywhere. I guess it’s appropriate to apologize. The reason I say that is because of the attention it’s brought to my employers, obviously for the wrong reasons and I have to own that.”

“If I get in trouble it’s a stain on the people that work with you because it’s not just about you. It’s about them, too. When you look at it that way, I have no problem apologizing. I really, really don’t. I don’t want to hurt anybody else. I didn’t think I was doing that. I honestly didn’t. But guess what? You know better. Sometimes you learn better.”

Hit the jump for more clips of Stephen A. getting out of pocket.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Admitting He Likes Big Butts, Calling Himself "A Bottom Feeder"

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

