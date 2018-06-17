CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Video Of Superdads Saving The Day Will Warm Your Heart

#HappyFathersDay to everyone!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jaden Smith

Source: Getty / Getty

Father’s Day reminds us all how crucial a dad can be to survival.

Let this viral video showing super dad’s jumping into action serve as a reminder to go the extra mile for the father figures in your life today.

Keep clicking for more shots of celebrity dads supporting their babies.

This Video Of Superdads Saving The Day Will Warm Your Heart was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Video Of Superdads Saving The Day Will Warm Your Heart

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
H-O-R-S-E Play: Watch The Wildest Trick Shots From…
 2 hours ago
06.17.18
Here’s An Artistic Breakdown Of The Carters’ New…
 3 hours ago
06.17.18
This Video Of Superdads Saving The Day Will…
 5 hours ago
06.17.18
This Viral Video Is Showing How Dads Save…
 8 hours ago
06.17.18
Cosplayers Don’t Play: Our Favorite ‘Incredibles 2’ Costumes…
 8 hours ago
06.17.18
Stream Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s ‘EVERYTHING IS LOVE’ Album…
 10 hours ago
06.17.18
JAY-Z Denies Secret Love Child On “Heard About…
 23 hours ago
06.16.18
This Realtor Will Scare You Into Buying A…
 1 day ago
06.16.18
Bonnie & Clyde ‘18: The Carters Deliver “EVERYTHING…
 1 day ago
06.16.18
Beyonce And Jay-Z Drop Everything Is Love Album
 1 day ago
06.16.18
Drizzy James: LeBron Borrows Drake’s Flow For This…
 1 day ago
06.16.18
Roc-La-Familia: Watch Blue Ivy Make Her Friend Throw…
 1 day ago
06.16.18
Instagram Makes Major Announcement
 1 day ago
06.16.18
The Rewind | Beyonce & Jay Z’s Tour…
 2 days ago
06.15.18
Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned…
 2 days ago
06.15.18
Jasmine Brand Breaks Down Blogging And Seeing Your…
 2 days ago
06.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close