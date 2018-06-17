CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

T.I. Spotted Backstage With Another Woman At Indy Concert [VIDEO]

7 reads
Leave a comment
Eat Drink & Be Merry: Grand Hustle Holiday Hustle Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Saturday night was all about rapper T.I. as he lit up the stage and had everybody jumping at The Pavilion at Pan Am in Downtown Indy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

However, before he hit the stage, T.I. was spotted backstage getting cozy with a young woman that wasn’t his wife, Tiny. The video included T.I. smacking the young lady on the butt as she sat down, her rubbing his leg and him grabbing her waist and pulling her close. See the video below:

T.I has yet to comment on the video but TeaTenders is reporting that this is the same woman that T.I. defended after security guard at the restaurant Houston’s manhandled her causing her to have multiple bruises on her body. See the post below:

According to TMZ, T.I ripped into the security guard, alleging that the guard went into the women’s restroom to drag the young lady out through the restaurant, and eventually out the front door. He even went on to post the woman’s injuries on his page, and even had Tiny defending her too.

Which begs the question, why was he backstage with this young lady in Indy last night?

While we don’t have the answer to that question yet. We do know that Tip, has had a series of marital changes and a current looming divorce with his wife Tiny.

Plus, if that’s not enough, T.I recently took Instagram and made bold claim stating that the male species is not naturally inclined to marry, because  “there’s nothing in it for them: What exactly does marriage offer men today? ‘Men know there’s a good chance they’ll lose their friends, their respect, their space, their sex life, their money and — if all goes wrong — their family.”

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

6 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

T.I. Spotted Backstage With Another Woman At Indy Concert [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stream Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s ‘EVERYTHING IS LOVE’ Album…
 8 hours ago
06.17.18
JAY-Z Denies Secret Love Child On “Heard About…
 21 hours ago
06.16.18
This Realtor Will Scare You Into Buying A…
 1 day ago
06.16.18
Bonnie & Clyde ‘18: The Carters Deliver “EVERYTHING…
 1 day ago
06.16.18
Beyonce And Jay-Z Drop Everything Is Love Album
 1 day ago
06.16.18
Drizzy James: LeBron Borrows Drake’s Flow For This…
 1 day ago
06.16.18
Roc-La-Familia: Watch Blue Ivy Make Her Friend Throw…
 1 day ago
06.16.18
Instagram Makes Major Announcement
 1 day ago
06.16.18
The Rewind | Beyonce & Jay Z’s Tour…
 2 days ago
06.15.18
Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned…
 2 days ago
06.15.18
Jasmine Brand Breaks Down Blogging And Seeing Your…
 2 days ago
06.15.18
Before The Beard: Rare Old Footage Of Drake…
 2 days ago
06.15.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Kids Get Schooled In…
 2 days ago
06.15.18
Rich The Kid Hospitalized After Getting Robbed In…
 2 days ago
06.15.18
LOL: Nas Fans Aren’t Too Happy That ‘Nasir’…
 2 days ago
06.15.18
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Seeks to Trademark ‘New Dirty…
 2 days ago
06.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close