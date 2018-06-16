CLOSE
Drizzy James: LeBron Borrows Drake’s Flow For This Hilarious Viral Video

“Season’s over, lost again/Man, I tried, man, I tried.”

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

If LeBron James could rap like Drake, this is what he would have to say about the past season:

“Season’s over, lost again/Man, I tried, man, I tried.”

Watch the hilarious clip below, which has racked up over 50,000 likes.

Drizzy James: LeBron Borrows Drake’s Flow For This Hilarious Viral Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

