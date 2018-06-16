This Realtor Will Scare You Into Buying A Home

Are you in the market for your next home? Doesn’t matter, this California realtor is going to make you buy one anyway.

Century 21 realtor Veronica Recinos has gone viral after videos of her aggressive sales tactics made their way around the internet. Now we can’t get enough of her.

You Bitches Can’t Even Spell HOMEOWNER 🏠💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/qEqEYcCqzg — Hugo (@Hug0DT) June 11, 2018

We stan a home selling queen!

Watch more of her videos after the jump.

