CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Realtor Will Scare You Into Buying A Home

0 reads
Leave a comment
For Sale Sign on a Lawn in Front of a House

Source: Terry Vine / Getty

Are you in the market for your next home? Doesn’t matter, this California realtor is going to make you buy one anyway.

Century 21 realtor Veronica Recinos has gone viral after videos of her aggressive sales tactics made their way around the internet. Now we can’t get enough of her.

 

We stan a home selling queen!

Watch more of her videos after the jump.

This Realtor Will Scare You Into Buying A Home was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading This Realtor Will Scare You Into Buying A Home

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Realtor Will Scare You Into Buying A…
 3 hours ago
06.16.18
Bonnie & Clyde ‘18: The Carters Deliver “EVERYTHING…
 3 hours ago
06.16.18
Beyonce And Jay-Z Drop Everything Is Love Album
 3 hours ago
06.16.18
Drizzy James: LeBron Borrows Drake’s Flow For This…
 5 hours ago
06.16.18
Roc-La-Familia: Watch Blue Ivy Make Her Friend Throw…
 5 hours ago
06.16.18
Instagram Makes Major Announcement
 8 hours ago
06.16.18
The Rewind | Beyonce & Jay Z’s Tour…
 1 day ago
06.15.18
Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned…
 1 day ago
06.15.18
Jasmine Brand Breaks Down Blogging And Seeing Your…
 1 day ago
06.15.18
Before The Beard: Rare Old Footage Of Drake…
 1 day ago
06.15.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Kids Get Schooled In…
 1 day ago
06.15.18
Rich The Kid Hospitalized After Getting Robbed In…
 1 day ago
06.15.18
LOL: Nas Fans Aren’t Too Happy That ‘Nasir’…
 1 day ago
06.15.18
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Seeks to Trademark ‘New Dirty…
 1 day ago
06.15.18
Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Talk Avengers,…
 2 days ago
06.15.18
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai Kicks Off ‘Boo’d Up’ Tour in…
 2 days ago
06.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close