Watch: DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd Join Kevin Hart For Daddy-And-Me Boot Camp

There's no better pair than Khaled and his adorable little one

DJ Khaled Visits The New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell To Promote The Get Schooled 'Keys To Success' Campaign

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

In the season finale of Kevin Hart‘s Youtube original series What The Fit, he’s joined by DJ Khaled and his superstar son Asahd for a Daddy & Me workout class–as you could imagine, this episode is filled with hilarious gems.

The duo sets up a parental advice booth at a mall in Los Angeles to give tips on child rearing; Wondering how to keep your children quiet? Add Robitussin to their breakfast. Want you children to stop hitting you? Let Kevin teach you how to cast a spell on them. 

Kevin didn’t bring any of his children to the daddy-and-me workout class, so he partners with an adorable toddler named Pepper who he dubs “borrowed baby.” The two bond over running, squats, and piggy back push ups.

If you’re looking for something to “awwwww” at today, we’ve got just the trick.

