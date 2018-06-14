CLOSE
73-Year-Old Bronx Lottery Winner Found Stabbed To Death In His Home

Owen Dillard was described by friends and family as a sharing, giving man.

Owen Dillard, two-time lottery winner, was found stabbed to death in his apartment, NY Post reports. The father of two was discovered by his fiancee in their home earlier this week.

Dillard’s untimely death comes just months after he won a $10,000 lotto draw in April. Six months prior to this win, Dillard scored a $50,000 prize from playing the lottery’s Win 4 game, according to his nephew and neighbor.

“My uncle was a sharing man, a giving man. He plays the lottery, gambles,” Dillard’s nephew Shabazz Muhaymin said of his late uncle. “A lot of people in this neighborhood know him — the neighborhood is now broken without him.”

Dillard’s ex-wife, remembered him sorrowfully, “He was a good man…I’m just trying to wrap my mind around this. He’s been here forever.”

According to authorities, the deceased was found lying on the living room floor with several stab wounds to the left side of his cheek. Police detected no signs of forced entry.

SOURCE: NY POST

73-Year-Old Bronx Lottery Winner Found Stabbed To Death In His Home was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

photos
