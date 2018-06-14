Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘Bed’ Featuring Ariana Grande Is Our Summer Vibe

0 reads Leave a comment
Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj make amazing music together (i.e. their 2016 hit “Side To Side”) and now they’re back. Released today, “Bed” is the second single off Nicki’s forthcoming album, Queen. The Nickster raps about the guy she’s into while Ariana’s seductive vocals back her. Press play.
