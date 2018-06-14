Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj make amazing music together (i.e. their 2016 hit “Side To Side”) and now they’re back. Released today, “Bed” is the second single off Nicki’s forthcoming album, Queen. The Nickster raps about the guy she’s into while Ariana’s seductive vocals back her. Press play.

20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS) 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS) 1. Hair Laid, Face Beat Source:Instagram 1 of 20 2. Just A Quick Selfie Source:Instagram 2 of 20 3. Hair Down With The Hoops Source:Instagram 3 of 20 4. Hanging Out With Her Hair Source:Instagram 4 of 20 5. Cosmo Girl Source:Instagram via Cosmopolitan Magazine 5 of 20 6. Probably Trying To Figure Out How To Switch Her Ponytail Up... Source:Instagram 6 of 20 7. The Sexy Face Source:Instagram 7 of 20 8. Wiggin' Out Source:Instagram 8 of 20 9. Showing Off Her Hang Time Source:Instagram 9 of 20 10. So Cool She Gets Carried Everywhere Source:Instagram 10 of 20 11. F*ck The Duck Lip, Ariana's All About The Fish Lip Source:Instagram 11 of 20 12. Part Game Strong Source:Instagram 12 of 20 13. Snapbacks and Sad Looking Selfies Source:Instagram 13 of 20 14. Mackin' & Hangin' Source:Instagram 14 of 20 15. It Ain't Nothing But A Hair Flip Source:Instagram 15 of 20 16. Ariana Letting Her Hair Down For Her Besties Source:Instagram 16 of 20 17. Cute Source:Instagram 17 of 20 18. Blondes Have More Fun Source:Instagram 18 of 20 19. Pop Problems Source:Instagram 19 of 20 20. Ariana & Her Grandfather (RIP) Source:Instagram 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS) 20 Pictures Of Ariana Grande Without A Ponytail (PHOTOS)

Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘Bed’ Featuring Ariana Grande Is Our Summer Vibe was originally published on globalgrind.com