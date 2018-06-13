In the newest, highly excruciating episode of A Handmaid’s Tale we learn maybe there’s still some hope. Maybe June (played by Elisabeth Moss) still has time to get the hell out of Gilead with Hannah and her unborn baby in tow. Hell, maybe even Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) will join June when she tries to escape to Little America. Hit the flip for the best online reactions, plus did you notice Rihanna and SZA ending out episode 9 with their song “Consideration?” Dope shit.

The Latest Episode Of ‘A Handmaid’s Tale’ Had Viewers Ready To Fight was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: