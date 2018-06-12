CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Orlando Remembered: 6 Of The Most Touching Pulse Nightclub Tributes

A community will never forget.

0 reads
Leave a comment
At Least 50 Dead In Mass Shooting At Gay Nightclub In Orlando

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Today marks two years since the tragic shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

The devastating moment took the lives of 49 people at the gay club and since then, many folks have honored the victims, their family, and the LGBTQ community.

One of the most powerful ways people have been showing love is through tribute songs.

One that stands out is a cover of the song “You Will Be Found” from the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. It was brought to life by The Four star Vincint Cannady, The Voice star Eric Lyn, singer Mario Jose, and singer Danielle René Withers. Check it out below!

 

This is just one of many powerful tributes to the victims in Orlando. Swipe through for some more riveting performances from people like Andra Day, Demi Lavato, and The Color Purple‘s Cynthia Erivo. 

Orlando Remembered: 6 Of The Most Touching Pulse Nightclub Tributes was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Orlando Remembered: 6 Of The Most Touching Pulse Nightclub Tributes

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On…
 5 hours ago
06.12.18
Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When…
 5 hours ago
06.12.18
Warriors Fan Passes Jordan Bell A Clutch Henny…
 6 hours ago
06.12.18
2018 XXL Freshman Cover Proves The New Generation…
 6 hours ago
06.12.18
12 items
National Loving Day: 10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who…
 6 hours ago
06.12.18
Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner & Jon Hamm On…
 7 hours ago
06.12.18
Do Your Parents Pronounce Things Wrong All The…
 8 hours ago
06.12.18
BET 106 & Park
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Selling Miami Mansion After Defaulting on…
 8 hours ago
06.12.18
Beyonce Wore A $10,000 Gown To Renew Her…
 9 hours ago
06.12.18
Watch: Jay Rock Drops Episode One Of ‘Road…
 9 hours ago
06.12.18
Nicki Minaj & Future Announce ‘NickiHndrxx’ Joint Tour
 9 hours ago
06.12.18
Watch: Marvel Drops Action-Packed ‘Luke Cage’ Trailer Ahead…
 10 hours ago
06.12.18
When Shooting Your Shot Goes Terribly, Terribly Wrong
 11 hours ago
06.12.18
Blac Cyna Hosting
#WordEyeHeard: Blac Chyna Gets Teenage Boyfriend’s Name Tatted…
 12 hours ago
06.12.18
10 items
10 Veggie Binging Male Stars You Probably Didn’t…
 12 hours ago
06.12.18
13 items
Summer Jam 2018
 13 hours ago
06.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close