CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Tupac, Lil Wayne & Joe Budden Share Hip-Hop Anniversaries Today

2 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Wayne

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

June 10th gave us some pretty dope contributions to hip-hop. Tupac’s “I Get Around” turns 25 years old, Joe Budden’s self-titled debut album celebrates its 15-year anniversary and Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter III” turns 10.

Spotify celebrated Tha Carter III’s anniversary with some really dope billboards featuring today’s rappers paying homage to the classic album.

 

While Joe Budden celebrated his anniversary on Instagram, remembering the album that changed his life forever.

 

 

And we can’t help but to remember how “I Get Around” made us feel. It’s not a summertime vibe without the original rap song of the summer.

 

Happy birthday to all of these wonderful moments in hip-hop.

 

Tupac, Lil Wayne & Joe Budden Share Hip-Hop Anniversaries Today was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tupac, Lil Wayne & Joe Budden Share Hip-Hop Anniversaries Today

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Over Beyonce &…
 11 hours ago
06.10.18
#Top5 Lil Lay And 4 More Lyrical Ladies…
 11 hours ago
06.10.18
Must-Stream Netflix Movies With Strong Female Leads
 1 day ago
06.09.18
Don’t Touch My Chair: Here’s What Looks We…
 1 day ago
06.09.18
This Hillbilly Knockout Is Proof Of Why You…
 1 day ago
06.09.18
35 items
Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z,…
 1 day ago
06.09.18
Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book…
 1 day ago
06.09.18
2013 BET Experience - Movie Premiere 'Let Me Explain' With Kevin Hart
#WordEyeHeard: Omar Gooding Yells Homophobic Slurs at Pizza…
 1 day ago
06.09.18
Urban Legend: Anthony Bourdain Loved The Hood &…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Weekend Shmood: When A Video Game Bop Has…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Das My Best Friend: 10 TV Show Besties…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Straight Gangsta In New…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Yeezy On Pause: Is Kanye West Really Cancelled,…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Grey Goose Cherry Noir Hosts Trey Songz Album Release Party In NYC
#WordEyeHeard: Fabolous Close to Reaching Plea Deal in…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Something Is Up With Wendy Williams’ Feet
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Pusha T On Drake Beef: “It’s All Over…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close