Solange and IKEA recently announced a new collaboration and we couldn’t be any more excited. We know that Solange is a creative genius and she we can’t wait for her to add some Creole seasoning to IKEA’s inventory.

We don’t know what Solange’s collection will look like but we have an idea. Hit the flip to see what we think Solo is bringing to the table.

Don’t Touch My Chair: Here’s What Looks We Think Solange’s IKEA Line Will Be Serving was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: