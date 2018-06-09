CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet

12 reads
Leave a comment

You knew the moment the OTR II tour started that teases and spoilers from halfway across the globe would leak out, didn’t you? After their opening night in which fans caught glimpses (or did they) of Rumi and Sir Carter, there’s a new set of photos that has the internet in a tizzy.

Queen Bey in all of her royalness.

RELATED: Check Out Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of All Time

Some photos from the On The Run Tour II photobook sprung a leak and they show both Jay-Z and Beyonce in full embrace and in love with one another. One photo features them together in the buff and another with Bey topless just having a tiny thong on!

You gotta hit the next page to see the pics — and the reactions.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book [PHOTOS]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
35 items
Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z,…
 4 hours ago
06.09.18
Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book…
 5 hours ago
06.09.18
2013 BET Experience - Movie Premiere 'Let Me Explain' With Kevin Hart
#WordEyeHeard: Omar Gooding Yells Homophobic Slurs at Pizza…
 5 hours ago
06.09.18
Urban Legend: Anthony Bourdain Loved The Hood &…
 1 day ago
06.08.18
Weekend Shmood: When A Video Game Bop Has…
 1 day ago
06.08.18
Das My Best Friend: 10 TV Show Besties…
 1 day ago
06.08.18
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Straight Gangsta In New…
 1 day ago
06.08.18
Yeezy On Pause: Is Kanye West Really Cancelled,…
 1 day ago
06.08.18
Grey Goose Cherry Noir Hosts Trey Songz Album Release Party In NYC
#WordEyeHeard: Fabolous Close to Reaching Plea Deal in…
 1 day ago
06.08.18
Something Is Up With Wendy Williams’ Feet
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Pusha T On Drake Beef: “It’s All Over…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
Remember When Slim Thug Showed Anthony Bourdain A…
 2 days ago
06.08.18
10 items
Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown…
 2 days ago
06.07.18
Future Of Fashion or Old Fashioned? Saudi Arabia…
 2 days ago
06.07.18
Woman Stranded By Future Who Refused To Have…
 2 days ago
06.07.18
Lil Wayne Reportedly Wins Multi-Million Dollar Settlement Against…
 2 days ago
06.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close