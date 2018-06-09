She REPRESENTS With Jazze Radio-Chica: Chief Executive Officer And Founder Of Evolution Academy Cynthia Trigg!

0 reads Leave a comment
Name: Cynthia Trigg
Name (as you would like it to appear in print): Cynthia A. Trigg
Title: Chief Executive Officer/ Founder
Company: Evolution Academy
Where were you born and raised? Beaumont, Texas
How long have you lived in the DFW area? 18 Years
Describe your family: Married to Vernell Trigg Jr., two daughters: Cierra Trigg, 15 years old and Nahrya Trigg, 22.
Education: Bachelor’s Degree from Texas Woman’s University in Political Science and Secondary Education, Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Prairie View A& M University and Superintendent Certification from University of Texas at Tyler
What are your current job responsibilities?Supervise all aspects of the organization’s business and affairs and educational services.
How did you get into your industry? My career in education begin as a secondary school teacher. I later advanced by serving as a director of student activities, assistant principal, principal and educational specialist.
What innovative improvements are you and your company making in your industry? Redefining how education is delivered to high school students specifically those students who have experience challenges with high school.
What has been your greatest challenge? Prioritizing the needs of the organization with revenue sources.
Who is your hero? My mother and my grandmother. They always encouraged me to give my all and do my best. My husband who has supported my dream to serve young people.
How would you describe the business environment in North Texas? I have experienced positive opportunities to help promote the development of business opportunities and educational success for students.
What advice would you give to others starting their careers? Prepare a plan, obtain the necessary training, and never give up….
How and why do you give back to the community? I give back by volunteering and mentoring young people and aspiring leaders and entrepreneurs. Giving back is important on many levels and helps me to develop a sense of self fulfillment.
What has been your biggest accomplishment of the past year? Graduating our highest number at-risk youth since our expansions to Beaumont, and Houston.
What is your goal for the next year? My goal is to continue to work to close the achievement gap of at risk students and convince youngsters that “self-worth is defined through pride, character and integrity.”
