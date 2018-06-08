CLOSE
Diddy & Khaled Caught On Camera

Leave it up To Diddy and Khaled to promote any project possible. This time around, surprisingly  its not Ciroc or Ashad. The next best thing would have to be the Four. Press play to find out more details about the Four the top contestants.

