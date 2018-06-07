Is It Wrong For A Man To Expect Sex If He Pays For Your Vacation?

Future is making social media headlines after a Miami woman accused to the rapper of leaving her stranded and stiffing her out of money he allegedly promised her.

According to Shamartass, who took to Instagram to expose Future, she and the March madness rapper had hung out a few times in the studio before he invited her to Los Angeles to chill. Future allegedly paid for the accommodations and told Shamartess he’d reimburse her for her flight in addition to $5000 adding up a total of $5,500.

Future reportedly called Shamartess on Facetime requesting to see her in lingerie, to which she allegedly responded, “I wasn’t on that type of time.” Shamartess posted alleged screenshots of their conversation and Future clearly wasn’t interested in just “chilling” with her and they never met up. “Catch you another time,” he reportedly wrote. All of which begs the question, if a man flies you out for a vacation, are you obligated to have sex with him?

Watch Shamika Sanders, Keyaira Kelly and Charise Frazier break down the topic in the video, below:

