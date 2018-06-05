CLOSE
Chief Keef Promises & Threatens Tekashi 69

Chief Keef sounds fed up with Tekashi 69’s recent “wanna be gangsta gangsta” rants and rumors. Press play and see what 69 had to say about the last 48 hrs of his Chiraq experience.

