Donald Glover May Be The Millennial MJ

Donald Glover may be more versatile than we gave him credit to be. Press play and see why he refers to himself as the “Threat”. The word talent may not be a strong enough word to describe this young entertainer. Rapper, actor, comedian, author you name it.

 

