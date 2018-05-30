CLOSE
Saaang! This Dog Has Gone Viral For Bringing Holy Ghost Filled Vocals To The Masses

You betta blow!

When the spirit hits Walter Geoffrey the Frenchie, he just can’t contain himself.

The adorable dog lets it all out, gospel vocals and all, when he gets moved…or at least annoyed.

According to Viral Hog, Walter talks back when he’s not happy with a situation. In one case, his owner was talking to a friend outside her car and when Walter felt like he was getting ignored, he let the notes fly!

 

Sang Walter!

This isn’t the first time Walter has shared his powerful pipes. Swipe through for some more heat from the Frenchie!

Saaang! This Dog Has Gone Viral For Bringing Holy Ghost Filled Vocals To The Masses was originally published on globalgrind.com

