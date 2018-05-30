Surgical Summer: 7 Allegations Rappers Will Have To Explain In Their 2018 Releases

June hasn’t even hit yet and it’s already looking to be a hot summer.

…like furnace heat hot.

Some major rappers are releasing solo projects this year and already some controversial talk is following each release.

Things reached a climax when Drake dropped his “Duppy Freestyle” diss against Pusha T where he questioned Push’s drug dealing past and even took shots at Kanye West.

Push has since responded with his brutal “The Story of Adidon” where he took some vicious shots at Drizzy’s family life.

The allegations are cutting deep this summer.

Swipe through for the biggest rumors and accusations rappers will have to explain on wax!

