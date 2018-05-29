WordEyeHeard: Brotherhood 4 Good Dinner Unites Former Dallas Cowboys Players

A legendary list of former Cowboys and Ohio State Football Alumni gathered to a packed house of fans and supporters at the Inaugural Brotherhood 4 Good Dinner. Presented by The Hills of Kingswood, Texas Capital Bank, and Miller Weisbrod LLP, the Brotherhood 4 Good Dinner, was a football-themed dining experience benefitting The Ron Springs Gift For Life Foundation and The Brighter Generation Foundation.

Attendees enjoyed an exquisite sit down dinner, curated cocktails, a sp orts-themed silent auction, and a live panel discussion featuring NFL greats including Eddie George, Tony Dorsett, and Everson Walls. The event was chaired by Ayra Springs-Foster, daughter of the event honoree, the late Ron Springs. The evening concluded with the family of Ron Springs giving Everson Walls a token of gratitude for his support of Ron Springs and his legacy throughout the years.

Notable guests included former Dallas Cowboys stars Tony Dorsett, Everson Walls, Bruce Thornton, Tony Hill, Doug Donley, Doug Cosbie, Timmy Newsome, and Michael Wiley. Ohio State Alum and NFL All-Pro Running Back Eddie George also participated in the all-star event.

