Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Hip Hop, which rose from the streets and its grimy realities, has always had an affiliation with the underground. A big part of that subculture is that of gang life.

Question:

Which famous rappers are Bloods?

Answer:

  1. Gucci Mane
  2. 6ix9ine
  3. Young M.A.
  4. B-Real (of Cypress Hill)
  5. Birdman
  6. Y.G.
  7. Cardi B
  8. Lil Wayne
  9. The Game
  10. Slim Dunkin (R.I.P)
  11. Mack 10
  12. DJ Quik
  13. Jim Jones
  14. Jay Rock
  15. Slim 400
  16. Trippie Redd
  17. Sauce Walka
  18. Young Thug

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

