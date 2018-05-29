Hip Hop, which rose from the streets and its grimy realities, has always had an affiliation with the underground. A big part of that subculture is that of gang life.

Question:

Which famous rappers are Bloods?

Answer:

Gucci Mane 6ix9ine Young M.A. B-Real (of Cypress Hill) Birdman Y.G. Cardi B Lil Wayne The Game Slim Dunkin (R.I.P) Mack 10 DJ Quik Jim Jones Jay Rock Slim 400 Trippie Redd Sauce Walka Young Thug

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

