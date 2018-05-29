0 reads Leave a comment
Hip Hop, which rose from the streets and its grimy realities, has always had an affiliation with the underground. A big part of that subculture is that of gang life.
Question:
Which famous rappers are Bloods?
Answer:
- Gucci Mane
- 6ix9ine
- Young M.A.
- B-Real (of Cypress Hill)
- Birdman
- Y.G.
- Cardi B
- Lil Wayne
- The Game
- Slim Dunkin (R.I.P)
- Mack 10
- DJ Quik
- Jim Jones
- Jay Rock
- Slim 400
- Trippie Redd
- Sauce Walka
- Young Thug
1. The GameSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. 6ix9ineSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Gucci ManeSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Mack 10Source:Getty 4 of 16
5. DJ QuikSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. B-Real (Cypress Hill)Source:Getty 6 of 16
7. Lil WayneSource:WENN 7 of 16
8. BirdmanSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. Young M.A.Source:Getty 9 of 16
10. Y.G.Source:Getty 10 of 16
11. Jim JonesSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Jay RockSource:TDE Records 12 of 16
13. Cardi BSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Trippie ReddSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Sauce WalkaSource:Sauce Twinz 15 of 16
16. Young ThugSource:Getty 16 of 16
