Insecuri-Tea: Dro’s Real Life Girlfriend Found Out About His Baby With ‘Tasha’ Along With The Rest Of Us

It doesn’t even feel like we have to wait 3 whole months for some HBO drama because Dominique Perry and Sarunas J. Jackson are giving us super messy co-worker drama, honey.

Just a day after news broke that Insecure‘s ‘Dro’ and ‘Tasha’ welcomed a baby together, the young woman who was dating Sarunas at the time, Kaylen Zahara, admitted that she was blindsided by the news, just like us.

Chileee. Fans definitely came for Dro when they found out he was the pappy of Dominique’s baby.

Saddest/worse thing I’ve done to myself… was live with someone I love but KNEW it was over. — Sarunas J Jackson (@RoneJae) January 1, 2018

Wowwwww Tasha was 4 months pregnant and this is what he was tweeting. I just….. https://t.co/Z2Q5mdxELU — innocent scam (@moeshamitchel) May 23, 2018

Although he wasn’t quick to speak about the pregnancy until Dominique broke the news, Dro was damn sure quick to defend himself against pissed off fans.

I see you REACHING more then Bruce Bowen (google him) on defense. That tweet had NOTHING to do w/ her. https://t.co/ILSHK0GDzk — Sarunas J Jackson (@RoneJae) May 23, 2018

All in all, it look like he and Kaylen are still on good terms, despite the “misunderstanding”:

Knowing Tasha, er, Dominique, they probably won’t be good friends for long. Just ask Lawrence.

