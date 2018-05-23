Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BlackGirlMagic: These Curly-Haired Sisters Are Changing Lives For The Better

They're so classy and sassy...you gotta love 'em.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Two little girls by the name of Dani and Dannah are taking Instagram by storm with their cute curls and pertinent bible scriptures. These sisters are all the pick-me-up anybody needs; they spread joy and love and make Jesus fun all at the same time. Press play on the video up top for a quick lesson on faith, then hit the flip for 3 more lessons that will change your life.

#BlackGirlMagic: These Curly-Haired Sisters Are Changing Lives For The Better was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #BlackGirlMagic: These Curly-Haired Sisters Are Changing Lives For The Better

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
These Funny Yearbook Quotes Call Out White America,…
 1 hour ago
05.23.18
Florida Man Arrested For The Worst Crime Ever:…
 2 hours ago
05.23.18
The Pleasure Principle: Janet Jackson Once Gifted Her…
 3 hours ago
05.23.18
Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Almost-Millionaire Kelis Wants MORE Child Support
 3 hours ago
05.23.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - December 10, 2013
#WordEyeHeard: R. Kelly’s Spotify Streams Rise Amid Music…
 3 hours ago
05.23.18
Ashanti Opens Up About How She Got A…
 4 hours ago
05.23.18
SZA
#WordEyeHeard: SZA Removed From Championship Tour for Vocal…
 4 hours ago
05.23.18
#BlackGirlMagic: These Curly-Haired Sisters Are Changing Lives For…
 4 hours ago
05.23.18
State Of Mind Assets
Best Rap Music Videos Of 2018… So Far
 5 hours ago
05.23.18
Premiere Of Showtime's 'White Famous' - Arrivals
North Texas’ own Jamie Foxx set to Host…
 19 hours ago
05.22.18
Did You Know? 9 Little Known Facts About…
 22 hours ago
05.22.18
Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo…
 22 hours ago
05.22.18
Hey Big Head…Seriously, There’s An IG Account Dedicated…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant…
 23 hours ago
05.22.18
World Goth Day: These Intense ‘Goth’ Nicknames Will…
 24 hours ago
05.22.18
Amber Rose Hosts Auditions For 'Chocolate Rose' At The Chocolate Lounge In Las Vegas
#WordEyeHeard: Amber Rose Compares Kanye and Trump [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
05.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close