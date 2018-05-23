WordEyeHeard: Almost-Millionaire Kelis Wants MORE Child Support

Kelis’ financial records have been released amidst her custody/child support battle with ex-husband Nas, and apparently she’s not struggling.
The Blast reports:
Singer Kelis has revealed she is doing just fine financially years after splitting with Nas, with court docs stating she has nearly $700k in the bank and last year her income was nearly $1 million.
The singer filed new docs in her ongoing custody/support battle with Nas over their son Knight. According to her income declaration, Kelis says she currently has $691,153.22 in the bank and $1,374,000 worth of property.
Currently, Nas pays $8,000 per month in child support for their eight-year-old son, Knight. Kelis is demanding that Nas cough up more dough per month. Nas pulls in around $175,000 per month according to court records.
via HipHopWired
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Somebody tell Nas that I would only require about 10% of what Kelis is getting. Hey Nas…
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: