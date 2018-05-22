Pskillz
Home > Pskillz

Shaq Needs More Than 28 Racks

7 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Guess who’s house cost more than yours? Check out the legend , icon, rapper, anchor, Shaquille O’Neal open up his home for sale  for about 28 million. Did you hear what they found in the back yard? Press play for a peek at the treat.

News on the Net , Shaq

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Shaq Needs More Than 28 Racks

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t…
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 12 hours ago
05.21.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 12 hours ago
05.21.18
MADE IN AMERICA, Post Malone
#WordEyeHeard: Post Malone Tops Billboard; See How Many…
 14 hours ago
05.21.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 14 hours ago
05.21.18
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
 15 hours ago
05.21.18
Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams
#WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3…
 16 hours ago
05.21.18
Crusty Commander: Here’s Visual Proof That 45 Could…
 17 hours ago
05.21.18
NOTORIOUS: Watch Biggie’s Best TV Moments With Donald…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
Steph Curry Hits A Shimmy After Scoring Seven…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
GOAT Music Teacher Leads Mother’s Day Performance Of…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Reveal Photo Of…
 19 hours ago
05.21.18
Migos Sign Deal To Judge China’s Biggest Rap…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
Cardi B Is Back On IG With A…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
This Cardi B “She Bad” Parody Is All…
 1 day ago
05.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close