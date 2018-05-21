Don C (second from left) is best known as Kanye West’s right-hand man and trusted confidant.

Yeezus famously claimed that it was him and Don who made retro Air Jordans trend in the early 2000’s, and now Don’s Just Don brand is looking to start a new sports apparel trend: Logo-less jerseys.

Are they worth the $400 price tag?

Would You Rock These “No Name” Logo-less NBA Jerseys By Don C? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: