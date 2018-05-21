DFW
Home > DFW

Kruz Newz: May 2018 is the 16th Anniversary of Click-it-or-Ticket, so Buckle Up!

2 reads
Leave a comment

May 2018 marks the 16th anniversary of “Click It or Ticket,” a campaign urging Texans to buckle up.

Click here for more info:

Always wear your seatbelt!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: May 2018 is the 16th Anniversary of Click-it-or-Ticket, so Buckle Up!

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

click it or ticket , Safety , seatbelt , Texas

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close