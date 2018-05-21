Entertainment News
Steph Curry Hits A Shimmy After Scoring Seven Straight Baskets

Chef Curry showed The Rockets that he can still go into MVP-mode with his team’s season on the line.

Steph Curry

Since Kevin Durant joined the Warriors in 2016, two-time MVP Steph Curry hasn’t had to score as much as he did in his back-to-back MVP seasons.

But in the third quarter of the Dubs’ crucial Game 3 win over the Houston Rockets Sunday night, fans got a reminder of how explosive Curry can be when he’s on a roll.

After hitting nailing his seventh straight shot in the second half, Curry hit a shimmy on his way back down the court.

After sinking a tough layup seconds later, he stood on the baseline facing his hometown fans and yelled, “This is my fucking house.”

The Warriors kept a huge lead through most of the game (HOU: 85 – GSW: 126) with Curry’s run serving as the dagger that ended Houston’s hopes of going up 2-1.

