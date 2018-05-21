Today is Biggie’s birthday. Before social media Biggie had to use TV to become Notorious. From interviews on public access television to guest appearances on Martin, Big did it all. His performances were better than the rest and his charisma shined in interviews and he was always humble.

Here are Notorious B.I.G.’s Best TV Moments

Notorious B.I.G. on Martin “I see you’re still running your mouth”

Biggie assist Total on an 1995 episode of Video Soul

Biggie gives a brief interview on Video Music Box talking about reading some movie scripts

Lil Cease and Biggie do a skit during their appearance on an episode of Yo MTV Raps that originally aired in 1996

Lil Kim, Biggie and Junior Mafia stop by MTV’s The Grind in 1995

Big goes commercial with a dope ad for St. Ides

Christopher gets Notorious in the 6

Big keeps it real while talking to the kids on BET’s Teen Summit

Biggie goes pop at the Billboard Awards

Donald Trump helps announce Big’s best rap album win at the 1995 Billboard Awards.

NOTORIOUS: Watch Biggie's Best TV Moments With Donald Trump, Martin and More

