NOTORIOUS: Watch Biggie’s Best TV Moments With Donald Trump, Martin and More

Today is Biggie’s birthday. Before social media Biggie had to use TV to become Notorious. From interviews on public access television to guest appearances on Martin, Big did it all. His performances were better than the rest and his charisma shined in interviews and he was always humble.
Here are Notorious B.I.G.’s Best TV Moments
Notorious B.I.G. on Martin “I see you’re still running your mouth”
Biggie assist Total on an 1995 episode of Video Soul
Biggie gives a brief interview on Video Music Box talking about reading some movie scripts
Lil Cease and Biggie do a skit during their appearance on an episode of Yo MTV Raps that originally aired in 1996
Lil Kim, Biggie and Junior Mafia stop by MTV’s The Grind in 1995
Big goes commercial with a dope ad for St. Ides
Christopher gets Notorious in the 6
Big keeps it real while talking to the kids on BET’s Teen Summit
Biggie goes pop at the Billboard Awards
Donald Trump helps announce Big’s best rap album win at the 1995 Billboard Awards.
