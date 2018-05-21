Cardi B’s hiatus from Instagram didn’t last long.

After deleting her posts last week and making her Twitter private, Cardi is all the way back on the timeline.

Cardi B is back on IG and says her music video for “Be Careful” is coming out. 🎥: iamcardib (IG) pic.twitter.com/iKxCg4tvTe — Gabriel Williams (@Gabriel_Will1) May 21, 2018

Check out her preview of the upcoming video for “Be Careful” below:

Cardi B’s “Be Careful” coming soon… 🎥: iamcardib (IG) pic.twitter.com/xZYEd8afpE — Gabriel Williams (@Gabriel_Will1) May 21, 2018

Cardi B Is Back On IG With A Preview Of “Be Careful” Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

