Cardi B Is Back On IG With A Preview Of “Be Careful” Video

After a short vacay from the haters, Cardi came back with good news for fans.

TIDAL X: Brooklyn

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Cardi B’s hiatus from Instagram didn’t last long.

After deleting her posts last week and making her Twitter private, Cardi is all the way back on the timeline.

Check out her preview of the upcoming video for “Be Careful” below:

photos
