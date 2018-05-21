Atlanta’s Migos are going all the way to China (that way!) to join one of the country’s most popular shows.

Migos will appear as judges for the North America competition section. Get the 💰 and flip it and tumble it https://t.co/JC3vOpvWTg — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) May 21, 2018

Read the full story here, via via RadiiChina.

Migos Sign Deal To Judge China’s Biggest Rap Competition was originally published on globalgrind.com

