News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

G-Eazy Teams Up With Gotti, & NahMir

0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

G-Eazy takes it to the trap and back with the new track “1942”. Yo Gotti , and YBN Nahmir even jumped on board with the bars. Press play and peep out some up to date Noise on the net.

g eazy , Noise on the net , ybn nahmir , Yo Gotti

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading G-Eazy Teams Up With Gotti, & NahMir

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
tech n9ne 97-9 studio visit with jesse salazar
UP CLOSE with TECH N9NE [Exclusive Interview]
 7 hours ago
05.18.18
Weekend Shmood: Two Is Better Than One When…
 10 hours ago
05.18.18
A Message For Amber Rose: When You Argue…
 11 hours ago
05.18.18
OMG: This London Street Performer Sounds Just Like…
 11 hours ago
05.18.18
Moves To Remember: Ellen & tWitch Give One…
 12 hours ago
05.18.18
Issa Rae Is ‘Pregnant’ After Michael B. Jordan…
 13 hours ago
05.18.18
In (Black) Royal Wedding News: Meghan Markle’s Mom…
 13 hours ago
05.18.18
2012 Hangout Music Festival - Day 2
#WordEyeHeard: Cops Say Mac Miller was ‘Most Polite…
 14 hours ago
05.18.18
The Meek Mill Pop Up Store Experience
#WordEyeHeard: Meek Mill Cancels Visit to White House
 14 hours ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
New Boo Alert? Malaika Terry Might Be The…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
9 items
9 Fire Photos Of Drake’s New Bad Ting…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Migos In Concert - Atlanta, GA
#WordEyeHeard: Offset in Hospital After Bad Car Crash
 2 days ago
05.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close