Moves To Remember: Ellen & tWitch Give One Prom Goer The Surprise Of His Life

A teen is elevated from a two-step to an all-out routine.

Ellen's Game of Games - Season 1

Source: NBC / Getty

Ellen always brings the positive energy on her show, and her right-hand DJ (and acclaimed dancer) tWitch definitely helps with the party.

While Ellen is usually the one surprising viewers with money or giveaways, in a recent episode, tWitch was the one doing the surprising.

A high school student wanted his idol to teach him some dance moves for prom and tWitch was happy to oblige. Check out the heartwarming moment and their routine below!

